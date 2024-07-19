Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. 1,433,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,821. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.