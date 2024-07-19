Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $231.74 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

