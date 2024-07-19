Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.40

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 40703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

