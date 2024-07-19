Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 12,291,807 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51.

On Monday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75.

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $411,317.28.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BRK-A stock traded down $10,780.00 on Friday, reaching $652,040.00. 1,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $622,499.42 and a 200 day moving average of $608,168.96.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

