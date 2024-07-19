Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $75.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

