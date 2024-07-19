Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $38,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,728,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after acquiring an additional 593,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after acquiring an additional 571,795 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.59. 211,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,781. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $280.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

