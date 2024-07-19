Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.71, but opened at $36.09. Biohaven shares last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 85,673 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,325,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $999,207.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,690,781.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,325,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 281,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,010,792. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,645,000 after buying an additional 304,141 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

