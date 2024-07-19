BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIOLASE

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.