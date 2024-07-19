Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CFO Sells $87,219.16 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $76.99 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 187.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $2,081,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,840,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 1,107.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.