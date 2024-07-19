BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.56. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 7,947 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
