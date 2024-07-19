BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.07

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $12.56. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 7,947 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.