Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 18,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $140.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

