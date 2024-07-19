Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $145.00 at Bank of America

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of BX stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $140.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,381. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $708,859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $290,514,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 19,048.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

