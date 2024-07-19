Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 6,321 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,650,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,821. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $229.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.