Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $98.09. 4,228,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $99.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

