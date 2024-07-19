Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $23,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.45. The stock had a trading volume of 268,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.37 and its 200 day moving average is $289.08. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.