Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,367,000 after purchasing an additional 63,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.63.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.21 and a 52-week high of $338.98. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

