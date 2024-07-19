Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,269 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 322,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,339,000 after buying an additional 68,142 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 879,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,632,000 after buying an additional 82,368 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BABA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,551,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266,408. The firm has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.