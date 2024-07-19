Blair William & Co. IL Buys 170,924 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,924 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $28,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 794,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

