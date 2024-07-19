Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $127.00. 505,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.81.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.