Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.35 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.89. 2,284,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,983. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.