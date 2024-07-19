Blair William & Co. IL Has $30.60 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $30,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.09. 5,458,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,087,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $170.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

