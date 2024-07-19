Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.88 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.78. 2,138,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,674. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

