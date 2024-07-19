Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,672 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xometry were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $21,165,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 485,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $654.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.