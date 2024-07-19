Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.20% of Kadant worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kadant by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after buying an additional 69,766 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kadant by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Kadant by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $331.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,833. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.01.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

