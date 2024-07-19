Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 429,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,240,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.84% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $1,916,303.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,861.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,482 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 1.1 %

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $67.47. 410,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,942. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

