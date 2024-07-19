Blair William & Co. IL Sells 303 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,015,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,517. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.09 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

