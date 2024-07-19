Blair William & Co. IL Sells 49,383 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,383 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.