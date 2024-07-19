Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,468 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 185,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,992,000 after acquiring an additional 62,963 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,347,000 after purchasing an additional 161,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $218.75 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

