Blair William & Co. IL Sells 871 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 4.0 %

TSLA stock traded down $10.03 on Friday, reaching $239.20. 87,148,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,679,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.64. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $280.93. The company has a market cap of $762.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

