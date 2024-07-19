Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,504 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,552,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

