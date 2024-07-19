Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $934,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 111.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $40.21.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

