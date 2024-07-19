Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,574 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,255,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,664,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 102,349 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

