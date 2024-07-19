Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.