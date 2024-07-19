Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,871 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $11.02 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

