Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,923,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $956,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

XPO stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

