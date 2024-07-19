Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,081 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Bowlero by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOWL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.62. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

