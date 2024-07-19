Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $44.97.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

