Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,137,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,547,000 after buying an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $140.37 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

