Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 161 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $132.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $134.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

