Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Down 2.3%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 51 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

About Blue Horizon BNE ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.