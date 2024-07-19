BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 729,148 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,148 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $19,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,687,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,005,000 after purchasing an additional 761,657 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 283,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,339. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

