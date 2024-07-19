BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,380. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.