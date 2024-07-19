BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 48,726 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $105,569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $39,934,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 507,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,574. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.