BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 52,501 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 603,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

