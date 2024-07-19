BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after buying an additional 1,283,964 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $89.08. The stock had a trading volume of 331,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

