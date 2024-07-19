BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $31.41 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $31,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $288.14. The stock had a trading volume of 127,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,448. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.53 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.59 and a 200-day moving average of $356.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

