BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $6.38 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $214,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Entergy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 424,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,843,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,688. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

