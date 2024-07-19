BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $7.55 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. 225,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

