BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 356.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

Humana Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE HUM traded down $6.91 on Friday, reaching $381.98. The stock had a trading volume of 210,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,386. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.48. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

