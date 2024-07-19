BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 370.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175,566 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of UDR worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,203. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.19%.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

